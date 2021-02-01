Post-Islamic Revolution stamps to go on show in Tehran museum

TEHRAN - Collections of postage stamps, which have been issued since the 1979 Islamic Revolution onwards, will be put on show at the Post and Communications Museum in downtown Tehran.

The exhibition named “42 Years of [Islamic] Revolution Stamps” will be opening to the public on Tuesday, according to Hassan Amidi, the CEO of the museum.

Visiting Post and Communications Museum takes you back through history and gets you acquainted with ways of exchanging information and thoughts. Before social networks and transmission tools took Iran by storm, communication was very different.

The museum displays numerous items from horse-drawn carts, scales, stamps, and post boxes to the oldest stationery, the first telephones, and radios.

It presents the progress of communication and information technology tools throughout the history. The building of the museum is also as important as the museum collections, because of the architecture of the building and its background history.

The structure was initially constructed in 1928 and the architect, Nikolai Markov was a prominent Iranian- Georgian architect. The architecture style of both Achaemenes and Islamic eras are visible in different parts of the building. The columns of outer corners with two heads of cows and brick dome-shape facades all around the courtyard respectively prove this fact.

AFM/