New museums to promote Persian history, cultural heritage  

TEHRAN –Three private museums are scheduled to be established in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in a bid to promote the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the region, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

A petroleum museum in the city of Gachsaran, an archaeological museum in Yasuj, and an anthropology museum in Dehdasht are planned to be set up in near future, Majid Safai said on Tuesday.

Last month, the official announced that a budget of 43 billion rials (about $1 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the first phase of establishing the petroleum museum.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

