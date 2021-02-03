Tehran billboards to depict pediatric patients’ paintings 

TEHRAN – Copies of a selection of top works from the 6th International Festival of Pediatric Patients’ Painting (IFPPP) will be showcased on billboards across Tehran.

Over 250 artworks by children from different countries will be displayed at Haft-e Tir Square for two months until Noruz, the director of the Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization, Barzin Zarghami, said in a press release published on Wednesday.

The 6th edition of the festival was held in Tehran with 250 paintings from the U.S., Belarus, Spain, Azerbaijan, Turkey and dozens of other countries.

“Since the country has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, this exhibit can help people become more familiar with the children’s health, while we can also get ideas how to improve the health of children and society by these paintings,” he added.

The festival has been organized by the Health and Art (HEART) Group, a major member of the Universal Scientific Education and Research Network (USERN), which is active in organizing festivals and events focusing on the mental health of pediatric patients.

Nima Rezai, the director of the 5th edition of the festival, had earlier said that they have plans to turn images from a collection of top entries into dolls and toys.

“The decision has been made after an agreement was signed between the organizers of the festival with Naghashim, a startup that turns children’s paintings into toys and dolls,” Rezai had said in August 2019.

Director of Naghashim Hamid Farzi also said, “The startup will give dolls and toys made based on images from the paintings to the children, and plans to display their paintings on our website to bring back smiles to their beautiful faces and inject hope into their hearts.”

Photo: The 6th International Festival of Pediatric Patients’ Painting (IFPPP) in Tehran.

