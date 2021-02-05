French writer Claire Joubert’s latest book on Hazrat Fatima (SA) published 

TEHRAN – The latest book by the Tehran-based French writer and illustrator Claire Joubert has recently been published by Rud-e Abi Publications in Qom.

In the book named “Like You, My Lady, Fatima”, Sama, a little girl who lives near the house of the Prophet Muhammad (S), tells the story of the birth of Hazrat Fatima (SA) to other children.

Joubert has also illustrated the book, and Fahimeh Shaneh is the editor and Hamideh Soleimani is the graphic designer of the book.

Joubert was honored at the 11th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival early January.

She received the Nane Esmat Gloves, a special award of the festival.

Joubert has written several books in Persian, including “In Search of God”, “God’s Cookies”, “Goodbye, Old Raccoon”, “The Little Mouse’s Prayer”, “The Stories of the Little Green Lizard” and “The Most Trustworthy Friend”.

Joubert was born in Paris in May 1961. She was brought up in a Christian family. She converted to Islam at the age of nineteen and immigrated to Iran when she got married.

She illustrates her stories herself. With a cursory look at her works, one can easily perceive her preoccupation with issues such as faith and religion, identity, children’s relations with their surroundings, etc. Most of the writer’s works are for primary-age children.

She is also interested in doing research on children’s literature and philosophy for children. She writes both in Persian and French and has published some French books in Lebanon and France, but her preference is to write in Persian.

Photo: Cover of the book “Like You, My Lady, Fatima” by Claire Joubert.

RM/MMS/YAW