Persian translator of Turkish literature Iraj Nobakht dies at 88 

TEHRAN – Persian translator of Turkish literature Iraj Nobakht has died. He was 88 years old.

Nobakht was born in Tabriz in 1932 and passed away on February 2 in the United States of America where he was buried. He was in the U.S. to visit his daughter who lives in the country.

Nobakht had a Ph.D. in the history of art from the University of Istanbul and was a lecturer at Tonekabon University in Mazandaran Province.

He had collaborated with several magazines, including Ferdowsi, Khusheh and Ketab-e Jomeh.

Most of his books and translations were published by Donya-ye No (New World) Publications.

He was the translator of Turkish historian and author Ismail Hakki Uzunçarsili’s “Grand Ottoman History”.

Nazim Hikmet Ran’s “Blood Doesn’t Tell”, “Portraits of People from My Land” and “The Song of the Sun Drinkers” were also rendered into Persian by Nobakht.

Persian translations of Orhan Pamuk’s “I Am a Tree” and “Silent House” by Nobakht were also published in Iran.

He also translated Yasar Kemal’s “They Burn the Thistles”.

He was also the author of several books, including “Molana, Family and Friends” and “How Happy We Can Be Here”.

Photo: Translator Iraj Nobakht in an undated photo.

