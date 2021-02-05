Tourism projects worth $15.3m to be inaugurated in Yazd

TEHRAN – A total of 43 tourism-related projects, worth 645 billion rials ($15.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar), are scheduled to come on stream across the central Iranian province of Yazd on the occasion of Fajr cerebrations (Jan. 31- Feb. 10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Nineteen eco-lodge units, two traditional accommodation centers, seven traditional restaurants, two tourist complexes as well as seven projects in the field of cultural heritage, and six projects in the field of handicrafts will be inaugurated, a provincial tourism official said on Thursday.

The mentioned projects will come on stream in different cities across the province including Bafq, Taft, Ardakan, Meybod, and Mehriz, Mohammad Mirshamsi added.

The projects are expected to generate 247 job opportunities for the locals after being inaugurated, the official added.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

ABU/AFM

