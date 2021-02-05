Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad seeks to rocket sports tourism

TEHRAN –The governor-general of the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province has said that sports tourism in this region needs to be developed.

Having a considerable wealth of human talents in [the traditional, rural and nomadic] sports, vast natural capacities, and a large number of villages, where have long been heavens for the local games, the province can easily be promoted in the arena of sports tourism, Hossein Kalantari announced on Thursday.

Paying attention to the development of indigenous and local sports could make the province a hub for indigenous and local competitions and festivals after the coronavirus crisis comes to an end, the official added.

Sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in tourism. More and more tourists are interested in sports activities during their trips whether sports are the main objective of travel or not.

Sports events of various kinds and sizes attract tourists as participants or spectators and destinations try to add local flavors to them to distinguish themselves and provide authentic local experiences.

Travel insiders say that mega sports events such as Olympics and World Cups can be a catalyst for tourism development if successfully leveraged in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development, and other economic and social benefits.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

