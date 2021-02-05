Fajr Theater Festival’s lineup features over ten plays on Commander Soleimani

TEHRAN – Over 10 plays on Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani have been performed during the 39th Fajr Theater Festival, currently underway in Tehran, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi said on Thursday.

He made the remarks after seeing the play “The Soldier” by director Hossein Parsai about Martyr Soleimani at Vahdat Hall.

“The play has a specific type of narration about the characteristics of Martyr Soleimani, a character who was a hero in the war and a kind companion with people. He was a father, a brother and a friend with others, and the play had an interesting narration about his character,” he said.

He also added that the festival is a venue where interesting topics such as history and revolutionary identity are portrayed.

“The play is so attractive and important that it does not require any box office draw. We actually are indebted to the main character of the play,” Parsai, who is also the writer of the play, had already said.

“The style of my narrative is quite different in this play since the main character of this play is known as a national hero,” he added.

According to the organizers, 28 plays have been selected for the national competition section of the festival.

The selection includes “Smoking Room” by director Saeid Zarei, “Pinocchio” by Mohammadreza Mahmudi, “Bodies” by Alireza Marufi, “Rashomon” by Ehsan Abdolmaleki, “Bloody Tuesdays” by Mohammad-Mehdi Khatami and “Naskh” by Amirhossein Ghaffari.

Also included are several award-winning provincial plays.

The collection includes “Pandemic” by director Reza Purtorabzadeh, “Bob Bara” by Nima Imanzadeh, “Awakening in Time of Blood” by Ehsan Janami, “Growing” by Shoaib Maktabdari, “Reboot” by Amirhossein Ajir Arshad, “Uninvited” by Alireza Mahmudi and “I Am Staring at the Sea so No One Takes It Away” by Hassan Sobhani.

The plays in the guest section are “Ajax” by Fateh Baadparva, “Amongst Great Number of Fish” by Amir Delfani and “A Cassette” by Mohammad Akbari.

In addition, 12 plays have been picked for the Soldier of the Revolution, a section dedicated to street theater, this year.

The plays have been selected by a team of stage artists: Tohid Masumi, Saeid Kheirollahi and Mohammad Larti.

“Those Years” by director Bahareh Saeidinia, “His is Champion Akbar” by Mostafa Dehasht and Bahar Bordbar, “Cocoon of the Revolution” by Puya Emami, “Life with the Taste of Gunpowder” by Mojtaba Khalili and “In the Name of” by Akbar Qahremani are among the plays.

Also included are “The Ring” by Nesa Soleimani, “General” by Saeid Badini, “Soldier of the Commander” by Amin Purmand, “Commander of the Shrine” by Amir Amini, “Messenger” by Hessameddin Iranmanesh, “No One Is a Man like You” by Behnam Kaveh and “When Hell Freezes Over” by Mehrdad Kavus Hosseini.

The festival will be running until February 9 this year.

Photo: Thespians perform “The Soldier” by director Hossein Parsai at Vahdat Hall on January 2, 2021. (Mehr/Mohammad Khodabakhsh)

