What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings and drawings by Yahya Ruydel in an exhibition entitled “Ground 2”.

The exhibit will run until February 13 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.



Painting

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Samaneh Rumiani, Fatemeh Panah, Fatemeh Abbasi, Shima Moradi, Masumeh Akbari, and Sanaz Sangi, are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Flying Windows” will run until February 10 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeid Eskandari is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Forgotten Village” will run until February 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Paintings by Sheida Mahmudi are currently on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit named “Untitled” will run until February 17 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Payam Firuzi is currently underway at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Descent” will continue until February 19 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Inja Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Sogol Kashani entitled “Body Is All”.

The exhibit will run until February 19 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Multimedia

* Artworks by a group of artists in various media, including Manuchehr Niazi, Mohammad Ehsai, Ali Golestaneh, Ali-Akbar Sanati, Reza Bangiz, and Ebrahim Faraji, are on view in an exhibition at Artibition Gallery.

The exhibit runs until February 14 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* A group of artists, including Abolfazl Amin, Qasem Ahmadi, Nazanin Tayyebeh, Tajesar Jafari, Davud Kuchaki, and Sakim Karami, are showcasing their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until February 15 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Artworks from various media by Ramana Moshiri, Arian Javadian, Narges Jebeli, Maryam Hami, Golchehreh Rohani, Fatemeh Abbasian and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “incident” will run until February 10 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Print/sculpture

* Prints and sculptures by Tahereh Fallahzadeh and Mostafa Nader are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Parents without the Past” will run until March 2 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

