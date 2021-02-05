Sepahan remain top of Iran Volleyball Super League

TEHRAN - Iran Volleyball Super League leaders Sepahan stretched their winning streak to 12 matches on Friday.

Sepahan eased past Shahrdari Qazvin in straight sets (28-26, 25-16, 25-18) in Tehran’s Khaneye Volleyball.

The Isfahan-based volleyball team lead the table with 62 points, followed by Shahrdari Urmia with 53 points.

Furthermore, Saipa defeated Rahyab Melal 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15).

Shahrdari Gonbad emerged victorious over Hoorsun 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 25-27, 25-14) in Iran Volleyball Federation’s Hall.

Shahdab Yazd edged past Labanyat Haraz 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 20-18) and moved to fourth place.