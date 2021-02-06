Tehran welcomes new Libya interim government

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday welcoming UN sponsored talks that produced a new interim government for Libya on Friday.

The interim government plans to resolve a decade of chaos, division, and violence by holding national elections later this year.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the interim government would provide the necessary conditions for elections.

Khatibzadeh added, “We hope that the interim government of Libya will provide the ground for establishment of stability, security, and progress in this country based on sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and without intervention of foreigners.”



Based on the initial agreement reached in Geneva on Friday, Mohammed al-Menfi, a former diplomat from Benghazi, will head a three-man presidency council, while Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, from the western city of Misrata, will head the government as prime minister, Reuters reported.

Libya has descended into crises on multiple fronts, since the fall of former ruler Muammar Gadhafi in 2011, with the country essentially divided between an UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration, led by General Hafter, who commands the western-based self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

During the conflict, Iran supported UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.



“My appeal to everybody is to recognize and accept these results and to work with the new authorities that were elected,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.



Stephanie Williams, the acting Special Representative and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said, “On behalf of the United Nations, I am pleased to witness this historic moment.”

According to news.un.org, Williams said, “The importance of the decision that you have taken here today will grow with the passage of time in the collective memory of the Libyan people."

Williams, who has successfully steered the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) through a series of breakthrough agreements in recent months, added, “This process, your process, has come a long way from when we first convened you virtually in October of last year.”

Gamal al-Fallah, a political activist in Benghazi, said, “This is the last chance for the Libyan people and political leaders to end the conflict and division in the country. We hope to reach the stage of elections, just as they have promised, to achieve the people’s demands.”



PA/PA

