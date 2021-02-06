TEDPIX down 37,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 37,623 points to 1.135 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian week).

Over 6.923 billion securities worth 70.911 trillion rials (about $1.688 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index dropped 31,580 points, and the second market’s index fell 61,950 points.

TEDPIX fell 2.8 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.173 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

After several weeks of drop, TEDPIX could finally register growth in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 29.

The index rose two percent to stand at 1.207 million points in that week.

In early August 2020, when all the major stocks around the world were experiencing serious declines, TEDPIX surpassed two million points.

This situation created some skepticism among investors regarding the creation of a bubble in the market, and some economists and market analysts also warned about the government’s over-interfering in this market.

MA/MA