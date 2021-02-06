Relief Foundation to inaugurate over 9,000 houses for the deprived

TEHRAN –Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation will provide 9,305 housing units to the deprived families during Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (January 31-February 10, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Some 1,790 housing units have been built in urban areas and 7,515 in rural areas, Ahmad Reza Dalvand, director of the housing and engineering office of the foundation stated.

Last [Iranian calendar] year (March 2019-March 2020), 8,922 houses and four support units were opened those under the foundation’s coverage, he noted, IRIB reported on Saturday.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation works to provide employment in deprived areas and empowers financially struggling families, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

