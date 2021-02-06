“Day of Armita” highlights Iranian scientist’s assassination at Fajr Theater Festival 

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is performing “Day of Armita” about the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Dariush Rezainejad at the 39th Fajr Theater Festival this year.

The play was written by Fatemeh Radmanesh, whose husband, Ali-Mohammad Radmanesh, is directing the street play during the festival.

“The play is about Armita, daughter of Martyr Dariush Rezainejad, centering on the issue of her father’s assassination, while it also talks about the benefits of nuclear energy, its impact on nuclear medicine and its role in helping patients,” Fatemeh Radmanesh said in a press release published on Saturday.

“How the scientist was martyred and its effect on his widow and daughter are also major parts of the play,” she noted.

Gunmen riding motorcycles shot Rezainejad in front of his house in Tehran in July 2011. Rezainejad, 35, was martyred and his wife was wounded during the terrorist attack.

“A play needs to be both attractive and influential. This play is mostly based on real events, while it also tries to narrate how nuclear medicine can help children with cancer. It tries to show the humane side of the martyr,” she noted.

She further noted that the audiences of street plays are composed of people from all walks of life including artists, students, workers, clerks, children and passersby, so the plays need to be both simple, dramatic and professional as well,” she added.

The play was staged at the Rudaki Open-Air Theater near Vahdat Hall on Friday and Saturday. The troupe will give another performance Sunday evening.

According to Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, over 10 plays on Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani have been performed during the festival that is currently underway in Tehran.

The minister saw the play “The Soldier” by director Hossein Parsai about Martyr Soleimani at Vahdat Hall last week.

“The play has a specific type of narration about the characteristics of Martyr Soleimani, a character who was a hero in the war and a kind companion with people. He was a father, a brother and a friend with others, and the play had an interesting narration about his character,” the minister said.

He also added that the festival is a venue where interesting topics such as history and revolutionary identity are portrayed.

Photo: Armita, daughter of Martyr Dariush Rezainejad and her mother in an undated photo.

