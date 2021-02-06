Baharestan artworks to promote environmental protection in Tehran during Noruz 

TEHRAN – Tehran will welcome spring with artworks promoting environmental protection during the Baharestan art festival, which is organized in mid-March every year to embellish the city for the Noruz celebration.

“Artists will try to promote environmental protection, and help revive the values of traditional art through modern approaches,” the director of the Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization, Barzin Zarghami, said in a press release published on Saturday.

The festival aims to develop urban art based on the needs of the urban spaces, and strengthen the interactions of citizens and artists before Noruz, the Iranian New Year, he said.

The event will be held in the three sections of egg-shaped statues, murals and sets of installation art across the capital.

“The project also intends to put emphasis on interaction among the artists and pay attention to urban spaces in the field of environmental art and urban decoration. Artworks can be educational, social, or just environmental. These works can change urban landscapes, and draw the citizens’ attention to lesser-known issues in the city,” he added.

“One of the ways to establish effective interaction is to shape a bilateral and meaningful relation between people and urban spaces. On the other side, the current lifestyle requires much simpler and less complicated services, therefore making use of the meaningful content of symbols in designing urban spaces is necessary,” he noted.

“Since Tehran is a city composed of preset activities and cultural interactions, the organization tries to redefine the urban spaces through peace, entertainment and interaction. The Baharestan festival tries to reinforce bilateral interaction between artists and citizens, and promote peaceful spirits and human values,” he concluded.

The painted eggs symbolize life and fertility, and are used to decorate Haft-Seen spreads, an arrangement of seven symbolic items all of which start with the letter ‘S’ in the Persian alphabet as a gesture to salute new year.

The project has helped bring back joy and dynamism to the city, creating a pleasant living environment during the Noruz holiday.

Photo: Artists paint massive egg-shaped statues in an art festival held in several neighborhoods across Tehran on March 15, 2017. (Mehr/Mehran Riazi)

RM/MMS/YAW

