Iranian bookstores hit by “Influenza Pandemics” 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Lizabeth Hardman’s “Influenza Pandemics” has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Fatemeh Shadab.

Books in the World History series examine the eras, events, civilizations and movements that have shaped human history, providing readers with insight into the past and its many legacies.

Vivid writing, full-color photographs and extensive use of fully cited primary and secondary source quotations provide a sense of immediacy. Sidebars, visual timelines, indexes and annotated bibliographies, which appear in every volume, offer a wealth of additional information as well as provide launching points for further discussion and study.

Hardman was born in Albany, New York, the oldest of five children. In 1978, she graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor of science in nursing. She began writing seriously in 2003.

Since then, she has published stories and articles for both children and adults. Today, she devotes most of her time to her nursing career and her daughters. She writes books for middle grade and high school readers for Lucent Books and is currently working on her ninth book.

Hardman is a published author of young adult books. A published credit of Lizabeth is “Dementia” (Diseases and Disorders).

“Dementia” offers young readers and researchers a means of understanding various ailments and conditions, explaining what these conditions are, what causes them, how people live with them, and the latest information about treatment and prevention.

Photo: Front cover of Lizabeth Hardman’s book “Influenza Pandemics”.

