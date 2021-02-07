Iran's Rahmani set to be stripped of World Beach Games gold medal

TEHRAN – Iran’s Pouya Rahmani is set to be stripped of the gold medal he won at the 1st ANOC World Beach Games 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Rahmani claimed a gold medal at the men’s 90kg category after beating Ufuk Yılmaz of Turkey 3-0 in the final match.

The wrestler has tested positive for anabolic steroids.

Rahmani will be stripped of the gold medal by Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Disciplinary Committee’s decision.

Pouya Rahmani is the first gold medalist in Iran's sport history at the World Beach Games.