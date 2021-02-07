Revolutionary poet Ali-Mohammad Moaddab honored at Tehran meeting

TEHRAN – Revolutionary poet Ali-Mohammad Moaddab was honored during a special meeting at the Central Library of Tehran at Park-e Shahr on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Iran Public Libraries Foundation director Alireza Mokhtarpur and a number of poets.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Iran Public Libraries Foundation deputy director Mehdi Ramezani said that holding literary sessions are among the responsibilities of the foundation.

He added that there are plans to honor several more revolutionary poets in the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran.

Writer Mostafa Mohaddasi Khorasani next said that the Islamic Revolution provided a basis for people to become familiar with art, culture and literary heritage of the country.

He called revolutionary poetry a kind of comprehensive and dynamic poetry and added, “Revolutionary poetry praises virtue and truth, while the revolutionary poetry is the best critic of other arts.”

Poet Hossein Esrafili also said that the revolution was a good opportunity to transfer concepts.

For his part, Mokhtarpur also said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei always has been a friend of the Persian language and literature, and always has emphasized the need for preserving the rules and regulations of poetry.

Photo: Ali-Mohammad Moaddab (R) is honored as a revolutionary poet.

