Leader’s memoirs published in Bengali

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s memoirs “The Pains that Changed into Gains” has been published in the Bengali language.

Rodela, a leading publisher in Bangladesh, is the publisher of the book, which has been translated into Bengali by Muhammad Mujahid al-Islam.

The Islamic Revolution Publications in Tehran published the Persian translation of the book in March 2019. It contains the Leader’s memories of imprisonment and exile during the Pahlavi period and his struggles against the regime.

“The Pains that Changed into Gains” is a Persian translation of “Inna Ma as-Sabri Nasra” the Leader had written in Arabic. The memories were then compiled by the Iranian Arabic language scholar Mohammad-Ali Azarshab.

The Arabic version was unveiled by Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony held in Beirut in 2019 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The book also contains unpublished photos of the Leader, his father and his children, in addition to a photo collection of the paintings related to the topics in the book.

Photo: Cover of the Bengali translation of the book “The Pains that Changed into Gains”.

RM/MMS/YAW