Achaemenid-era objects discovered in western Iran

TEHRAN- Iranian authorities have confiscated 18 prehistoric objects, which are estimated to date back to Achaemenid times, from three smugglers in Delfan county, western province of Lorestan, a senior police official has announced.

The objects were recovered during a police inspection after a passing car attracted suspicion at a local checkpoint, IRNA quoted Mohammad Mahdian-Nasab as saying on Sunday.

Thirteen coins, two necklaces, a metal jug, a cup, and a stamp, which according to cultural heritage experts date back to the Achaemenid era, were discovered in that regard, the official added.

The culprits were detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

The Achaemenid Empire (ca. 550–330 BC) was the largest and most durable empire of its time, stretching from Ethiopia, through Egypt, to Greece, to Anatolia (modern Turkey), Central Asia, and to India.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

