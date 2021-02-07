International musicians to give performances at Fajr Music Festival

TEHRAN – A number of international musicians will be giving performances at the 36th edition of the Fajr Music Festival, which will go online this year due to the pandemic.

The musicians include cellist Martin Melendez from Cuba, pianist Moritz Ernst and saxophonist Timo Vollbrecht from Germany, and pianist Gianna Fratta and violinist Dino Di Palma from Italy.

In addition, the Austrian duos Vila Madalena and Sain Mus will also perform at the festival.

Accordionist Nikola Zaric and clarinet and saxophone player Franz Oberthaler are the members of Vila Madalena, and the Sain Mus duo features guitarist Phillip Erasmus and cellist Clemens Sainitzer.

The performances by Martin Melendez and Vila Madalena have been recorded in their country exclusively for the festival and will be broadcast during the festival.

The piano solo Moritz Ernst and the duet by Gianna Fratta, Dino Di Palma, will be recorded in Iran.

The organizers of the 36th edition of the Fajr Music Festival have decided to stream the performances online this year due to the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions.

The Iranian ensembles have begun recording their performances and the organizers plan to announce the festival schedule in the near future.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has also called the virtual space an important venue for musical performances and holding the festival online a new experience.

The festival will be running from February 16 to 21 this year.

Photo: Duo Vila Madalena.

