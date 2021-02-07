Iranian teams ready to host 2021 ACL group stage

TEHRAN – Four Iranian football clubs have announced their readiness to host the 2021 AFC Champions League group stages.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, Foolad and Tractor, who will represent Iran in the new season of the AFC Champions League, have sent their request to host their group stage matches.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League will be played in centralized group stages in the 2021 season due to coronavirus concerns. The AFC Champions League will be held in the West and East Regions.

With the continued support of the Member Associations and participating clubs, the AFC has agreed that the ACL Group Stage West Region matches will be scheduled between April 14-30 while the East Region are planned for April 21-May 7, 2021.

Nidal Bahran, the official spokesman for the Asian Football Confederation, has said the teams can send their request to host the group stage until Feb. 15.

“The AFC will provide support in the amount of $550,000 for hosting each group. The last two matches of each group should be held simultaneously,” he said.

The 2020 AFC Champions League 2020 group stages as well quarterfinals, semifinals and final were held in Doha, Qatar.