IIDO releases books on “Second Phase of the Revolution”

TEHRAN – The Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) has published a collection of books on the “Second Phase of the Revolution”, a statement published by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in February 2019.

The collection, which is composed of seven books, was unveiled on Sunday during a special ceremony attended by IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi.

“Topics such as lifestyle, science and research, spirituality and morals, economy, justice, struggle against corruption, independence and freedom, national dignity, foreign relations, and awareness of the enemies, which have been outlined earlier by the Leader, have been discussed in these books,” Qomi said at the ceremony.

“The Second Phase of the Revolution statement is a great blessing for the revolution and can be helpful in resolving many problems in the country,” he added, calling on the student in universities and Islamic seminaries to study the books.

The Second Phase of the Revolution statement, also known as the Second Step of the Revolution statement, was issued by Ayatollah Khamenei to the country, particularly to the youth on the fortieth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February 2019.

An excerpt from the chapter “Justice and fight against corruption” in the statement reads, “These two virtues necessitate each other.

“Economic, moral and political corruption are like tumors in the body of countries and governments; if found in the body of a system of governance, they would constitute a devastating quake and a heavy blow to their legitimacy.”

Part of the chapter “Independence and Freedom” reads, “National independence means the freedom of the nation and the state from the imposition and bullying of the domineering powers of the world.

“And social freedom means the right for every member of the society to decide, act and think; both of which are Islamic values; they are divine gifts bestowed upon humans, and none of them is a gift to be offered to the people by the state.”

Photo: Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi (L) and an unidentified person unveil a poster for a collection of books on the Second Phase of the Revolution statement in Tehran on February 7, 2021.

