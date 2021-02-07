Eco-lodge units inaugurated in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – Several eco-lodge units have recently been inaugurated in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, which is teeming with pristine natural and rural landscapes in southwest Iran.

Establishing eco-lodge units could help boost tourism in the region, while it generates job opportunities in the rural areas, according to local officials.

The lesser-known province is the birthplace of many unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

