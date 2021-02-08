“The Forever War” by Joe Haldeman comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Forever War” by Joe Haldeman has recently been published by Tandis Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Navid Farrokhi.

The Earth’s leaders have drawn a line in the interstellar sand, despite the fact that the fierce alien enemy they would oppose is inscrutable, unconquerable and very far away. A reluctant conscript drafted into an elite military unit, Private William Mandella has been propelled through space and time to fight in the distant thousand-year conflict; to perform his duties and do whatever it takes to survive the ordeal and return home. But “home” may be even more terrifying than battle, because, thanks to the time dilation caused by space travel, Mandella is aging months while the Earth he left behind is aging centuries.

Having won the Hugo and Nebula Award’s more times than any other author, Joe Haldeman is an ultimate household name in science fiction. A Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, since the original publication of “The Forever War”, Joe has maintained a continuous string of SF bestsellers, and as a speaker and panelist, has been a constant presence on the SF convention circuit.

A longtime tenured professor of creative writing at MIT, beyond his own career, from Cory Doctorow to John Scalzi, Haldeman is widely acknowledged as a key mentor figure to many of this generation’s crop of rising SF stars.

Haldeman is the author of 20 novels and five collections. His other notable titles include “Camouflage”, “The Accidental Time Machine” and “Marsbound” as well as the short works “Graves”, “Tricentennial” and “The Hemingway Hoax”. SFWA president Russell Davis called Haldeman “an extraordinarily talented writer, a respected teacher and mentor in the community and a good friend.”

Haldeman officially received the Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master for 2010 by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America at the Nebula Awards Weekend in May 2010 in Hollywood, Fla.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Joe Haldeman’s book “The Forever War”.

RM/MMS/YAW