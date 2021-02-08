Bandar Khamir on way to become sustainable travel destination

TEHRAN – The southern Iranian port city of Bandar Khamir, which has recently joined the UNESCO Network of Learning Cities, seeks to be a sustainable travel destination.

A sustainable tourism approach, instead of being at risk of overtourism, is top on agenda to be materialized in Bandar Khamir as the latter would eventually cause cultural shocks for the locals and harm the city itself and its the pristine environment, Mehr quoted city’s mayor as saying on Sunday.

In September 2020, the city joined the UNESCO Network of Learning Cities and received a certificate of membership in the network, people who felt frustrated and isolated before, became proud of their city’s tourism capacities, Javad Mahmudi added.

Situated in Hormozgan province and bounded by the Persian Gulf, Bandar Khamir is the only city located on the coasts of the Khorkhoran Wetland, one of the largest and most important marine environments in the Islamic Republic.

Traveling to the Persian Gulf region would be an experience that you probably haven’t even considered. While you’ve been planning your Iranian sojourn around the jewels of the country’s rich history (Isfahan, Shiraz, Yazd), to the southeast the Persian Gulf is equally deserving.

Explore the magnetic islands of Kish, Qeshm, and Hormuz, which are absurdly easy to combine and are altogether different. While Kish is unashamedly glam and glitzy, Qeshm and Hormoz are refreshingly void of large-scale development and offer a chance to glimpse a more traditional way of life – not to mention an array of geological wonders. Along the coast, soak up the vibes of lively Bandar Abbas and make a beeline for the delightful town of Kong, whose historical center is peppered with charming old houses and monuments.

