“Without Anything”, “Yadoo” lead nominees at Fajr Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Without Anything”, a loose adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s “The Visit” and the war drama “Yadoo” lead the nominations at the 39th Fajr Film Festival.

The movies each have received nominations in 13 categories, including best film and best director.

Parviz Parastui has been nominated for the best actor award for his role in “Without Anything” directed by Mohsen Qarai, while Setareh Pesyani has been nominated for the best actress award for her role in “Yadoo” directed by Mehdi Jafari.

Both movies are also competing in the best screen adaptation award.

“Yadoo” has been made based on Iranian writer Samad Taheri’s short story “Lion Wound”, which is from his short story collection of the same title.

“Yadoo” tells the story of a teenage boy named Yadu living with his family and people under siege in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. The family is finally forced to migrate.

In the best film category, the films are competing with “The Piebald” produced by Mohammad-Hossein Qasemi and “Zalava” produced by Ruhollah Baradari and Samira Baradari.

“The Piebald” directed by Narges Abyar and “Zalava” by Arsalan Amiri are also competing for the best director award.

Amiri’s film is also contending for the award for best directorial debut with “”Once Upon a Time Abadan” by Hamidreza Azarang, “Mom” by Rash Anisi, “Gijgah” by Adel Tabrizi, “Expediency” by Hossein Darabi and “Mansur” by Siavash Sarmadi.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday evening during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Milad Tower. Due to the pandemic, only nominees have been invited to the closing ceremony of the festival, the organizers have announced.

Photo: “Yadoo” by Mehdi Jafari.

MMS/YAW

