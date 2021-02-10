Ali Moradi nominated for IWF presidency

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Weightlifting Federation Ali Moradi has been nominated for the presidency of the International Weightlifting Federation.

There are 11 candidates vying for the presidency of the troubled federation, including current interim president Michael Irani.

There are 10 other candidates running alongside Moradi: Jinqiang Zhou (China), Pyrros Dimas (Greece), Michael Irani (Britain), Mohammed Jalood (Iraq), Zhanat Tussupbekov (Kazakhstan), Stian Grimseth (Norway), Mohamed Yousef Al-Mana (Qatar), Nicu Vlad (Romania), Ursula Garza Papandrea (U.S.) and Karolina Lundhal (Finland).

Lundahl and Papandrea are the two women in the running. Papandrea was ousted as interim president by the IWF Executive Board in October before Irani took over. She had been leading a reform process within the federation following the resignation of Tamss Ajan in April amid charges of corruption, mismanagement and anti-doping deceptions during his 20 year tenure.

The published list of candidates is provisional, dependent on the checks which are due to be carried out by February 22.

“The most important thing is to maintain and keep our sport in the Olympic program,” Moradi said.

“I have always emphasized the importance of a strong fight against doping and respect for the IOC guidelines and instructions.

“We need considerable changes and reforms inside our system and we all should support each other,” he added.