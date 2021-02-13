“Faithless” by Joyce Carol Oates comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A selection of the short stories from American writer Joyce Carol Oates’s collection “Faithless: Tales of Transgression” has recently been published in Persian by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mehri Sharafi.

In this collection, Joyce Carol Oates explores the mysterious private lives of men and women with vivid, unsparing precision and sympathy. By alternating between being an interlocutor and interpreter, magician and realist, she dissects the psyches of ordinary people and their potential for good and evil with chilling understatement and lasting power.

Oates is a recipient of the National Medal of Humanities, the National Book Critics Circle Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Book Award, and the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in Short Fiction, and has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize several times.

She has written some of the most enduring fiction of the time, including the national bestseller “We Were the Mulvaneys”, which was nominated for the National Book Award, and the New York Times bestseller “He Falls”, which won the 2005 Prix Femina.

Her most recent novel is “A Book of American Martyrs”. She is the Roger S. Berlind Distinguished Professor of the Humanities at Princeton University, and has been a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters since 1978.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Joyce Carol Oates’s “Faithless: Tales of Transgression”.

