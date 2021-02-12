FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha cancelled

TEHRAN - The FIBA Asia Cup qualifying matches in Doha, are not pushing through after world basketball governing body FIBA was forced to cancel the proceedings because of rising cases of the coronavirus in Qatar.

FIBA is currently studying all the available alternatives for having the games in the near future.

The third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers are scheduled to be held from Feb. 18 to 22 in Doha, where Iran were supposed to meet Qatar and Saudi Arabia in Group E.

Head of Iran Basketball Federation Ramin Tabatabaei has said the country is ready to host the Group E matches.