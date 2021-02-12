What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Rasul Soltani is displaying his latest collection “Forbidden Triangle” in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit runs until February 17 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Asadi.

The exhibit named “Gol-Setan” will run until February 17 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Farzaneh Amirijah is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 17 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Ghazal Khatibi is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

A collection of drawings and installation art by Ali Vaziri is also on view in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until February 23 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Shirin Gallery 1 is playing host to an exhibition painting by Shirin Ettehadieh entitled “People…”.

Hossein Irandoost-Moqaddam is also showcasing his latest collection named “Love-Stricken” in an exhibit at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until February 24 at the galleries located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Homa Gallery is currently hanging paintings by Mojan Eim in an exhibition entitled “Yellow Rave”.

The exhibit will continue until February 23 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* An exhibition of photos by Davud Amir is currently underway at Saless Gallery.

The showcase will be running until February 23 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Majid Akbari, Mohsen Ahmadi, Nasim Sobhgahi, Fereshteh Nesati, Mohammad Shakib, and Jamal Veisi, are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 27 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Zohreh Fathi, Zahra Ghiasi, Neda Eftekhari, Aian Mansur, Hedyeh Qorban, Mohammad Ghazazani and several other artists are displaying their latest works in various media in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 26 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Sara Musavi, Mansureh Moaddeli, Marjan Asgari, Zeinab Rafati, Zahra Nuri, and Erfan Bayatian, are on view in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 26 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

MMS

