TPO to support export promoting activities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has announced readiness for supporting advertising, marketing, information and consulting, training as well as cultural activities aimed at promoting exports.

Based on the provisions of the non-oil export support package of the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), the organization intends to support all activities carried out for promoting exports including publication of books, specialized publications in the field of foreign trade like catalogs, brochures, bulletins and magazines in paper or electronic form, as well as preparation and publication of infographics, motion graphics, movies, clips and teasers which are aimed at introducing the capacities of the country and advertise goods and services in the target markets.

As reported by the TPO’s office of public relations, this support aims to provide the country’s export companies, firms, and businessmen access to reliable and up-to-date information in the field of foreign trade and to utilize new platforms in the field of advertising and information technology to introduce important export products and services and capable companies in the target markets and also to introduce Iran's export capacities and capabilities in those markets.

The government’s support package for promoting non-oil exports in the current Iranian calendar year was finalized and released back in June 2020.

According to TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, this year's support package includes resources from the National Development Fund (NDF) amounting to 20 trillion rials (about $476 million), as well as resources provided in the year’s budget bill amounting to six trillion rials (about $143 million) plus part of the revenues from export duties and the increase in the Export Guarantee Fund (EGF)’s capital that was up to 100 million Euros.

The official had previously expressed hope that by allocating the above-mentioned resources, achieving the predetermined goals for the development of non-oil exports in the current calendar year will be facilitated.

EF/MA