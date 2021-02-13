Persian handicrafts: Pateh Douzi of Kerman

TEHRAN - Pateh Douzi, which is the art of sewing a kind of embroidery in which all over of the textile is covered by colorful stitches, is one of the most significant handicrafts and souvenirs of Kerman province.

Due to the vulnerability of textiles no Pateh product has survived from ancient times, and very little is known about its history. However, according to travel documentaries and texts that belong to the Safavid era, cultural heritage experts are almost certain that Pateh was quite popular in Kerman during that time.

The makers of Pateh are most commonly young girls and women of Kerman who sew the patterns from their imagination on wide and thick fabrics called Ariz or Shawl.

One of the oldest surviving pieces of Pateh, which belongs to ca. 1869, was used as the cover of the tombstone of Shah Nimatullah Wali who was a Persian Sufi master and poet of the 14th and 15th centuries.

