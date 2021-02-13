Iran ends World Para Athletics Grand Prix with 15 medals

TEHRAN – Iranian Para athletes claimed 15 medals at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand.

On Day 4, the Iranian competitors won three medals.

Hamed Amiri took the gold with 9.68 meters at the Men's Shot Put F54. Greek Manolis Stefanoudakis with 8.13 meters and Abdulla Mesbahi from Emirates won the bronze with 6.32 meters.

Saeid Afrooz seized a silver medal at the Men’s Javelin F34. He finished in second place with a 34.97 meters throw.

Hassan Ali Obaid Malaleih from the UAE and Lithuanian Eugenijus Vaicaitis came second and third, respectively.

And Hajar Safarzadeh snatched a silver medal at the 400 meters T12 with a time of 1:00. 36 minutes.

Turkey’s Sevda Kilinc Cirakoglu won the gold with 59.14 seconds and bronze medal went to Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo from Kenya with 1:08.41 minutes.

Iranian Para athletes had won 12 medals in the past three days.

On Wednesday, Hamed Amiri, Saman Pakbaz and Vahid Alinajimi claimed a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the Javelin - F54, Shot Put - F12 and 100m - T13, respectively.

On Thursday, Mahdi Olad and Behzad Azizi claimed two gold medals in Men’s Shot Put F11 and Javelin F12/13.

Hamed Amiri seized a silver medal at the Men Discus F54/55 and Alireza Sadeghian also took a silver in the Men’s 100m T38

Masoud Heydari claimed a bronze at Javelin F12/13. Alinajimi took a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m.

On Friday, Mahdi Moradi claimed a gold medal at the Men’s Long Jump T/F13 with 6.57 meters.

Mahdi Olad also seized a gold medal at the Men's Discus Throw F11 with a 39.06 meters throw on Day 3.

And Aliasghar Javanmardi won a silver medal at the Men’s Shot Put F35/36.

The competition, which has brought a total of 471 Para athletes from 52 countries together in Dubai, served as the one of the seven qualifying Para Athletics events for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein