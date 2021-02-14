Book on 1979 Islamic Revolution published in Spanish 

TEHRAN – A Spanish translation of Iranian writer Mohamad Haqqi’s book “Islamic Revolution, Principles and Characteristics” has been published in Spain.

The book has been rendered into Spanish by Iranian translator Kobra Valadkhani and was introduced at the Embassy of Iran in Madrid, Iran’s Cultural Office in the Spanish capital announced in a press release published on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Iran’s ambassador Hassan Qashqavi, cultural attaché Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi and several Spanish academics and cultural officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qashqavi pointed to the cultural identity of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, saying that the Islamic Revolution has reached its goals in the cultural arena.

Translator Valadkhani said that she agreed to work on the book because she had noticed its difference in structures and contents compared to other books written about the Islamic Revolution.

This is a research book with academic structure, she said, adding that the translation of the book into Spanish was a big challenge for her because of its deep concepts.

Spanish journalist Gustavo Morales, also attending the ceremony, spoke briefly on the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in various political, social and cultural fields.

Photo: Translator Kobra Valadkhani holds the Spanish version of “Islamic Revolution, Principles and Characteristics” during a ceremony organized at the Embassy of Iran in Madrid to introduce the book written by Mohamad Haqqi.

RM/YAW