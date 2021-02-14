Millennia-old relics recovered in Kordestan

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently confiscated some historical relics from three smugglers in Saqqez county, western Kordestan province, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The relics, which are estimated to date back to some 3,000 years ago, include some clay utensils, a few pieces of beads, and decorative objects made of glass and metal, Saqqez’s tourism chief Salah Nasrollahi said.

All the objects are original and have historical origins, being discovered through unauthorized excavations from ancient sites of the region, the official added.

He also noted that the culprits were detained and handed over to judiciary officials for further investigation.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

