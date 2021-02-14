NIOC outlines HSE priorities for major subsidiaries

TEHRAN – Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has outlined the main Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)-related priorities of the company to its major subsidiaries namely Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), and Iranian Oil Terminal Company (IOTC).

In a directive addressed to the managing directors of the mentioned subsidiaries, Masoud Karbasian has stressed that all the health and safety measures taken by the mentioned companies should be supervised by the NIOC’s HSE Department, Shana reported.

Accordingly, the direct responsibility for implementing and reporting on approved HSE operational plans in the southern oilfields lies with the NISOC and under the supervision of the NIOC.

IOOC and IOTC will also be in charge of implementing and reporting the HSE operations carried out in the southern Khark region again under the supervision of the NIOC HSE Department.

As reported, all companies affiliated with the NISOC and companies based in the Khark region are required to consider the funds needed to implement HSE-related operational projects in their annual budget, or if necessary, in the form of special budgets.

NIOC’s HSE Department is also tasked to prepare comprehensive periodic reports and present them to the relevant authorities.

The National Iranian Oil Company is a government-owned national oil and natural gas producer and distributor under the direction of the Iranian Oil Ministry. NIOC ranks as the world's second-largest oil company, after Saudi Arabia's state-owned Aramco.

NIOC is exclusively responsible for the exploration, drilling, production, distribution, and export of crude oil, as well as exploration, extraction, and sales of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

EF/MA