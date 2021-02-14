Andabil ski resort to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – Though Iran is a semi-arid country, it is home to tens of ski resorts, some of which amongst the tops in the globe. Andabil ski resort, situated in the northwest of the country, is one of those planned to be developed in terms of tourism facilities and infrastructure.

“Cable cars and ski lifts are set to be installed in Andabil ski resort as part of the development project,” Ardebil province’s tourism chief said on Sunday.

Last year, a budget of 520 billion rials (over $12 million) was allocated to enhance tourism infrastructure and implement related development projects in some ski resorts, including Andabil, across the province.

The resorts also cater to the desires of domestic holidaymakers and sightseers who seek to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Being quite high, the ski areas retain their snow quite well as the season usually stretches from November through to May.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble. The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands of travelers every year.

Iran has long been an international destination for avid powder chasers during winter, while - in total contrast - its arid and semi-arid climate reaches sweltering levels in summer.

Maybe not the first that comes to mind, snow-capped mountains above Tehran are home to some of the world’s best ski resorts where powder hounds can enjoy famous Iranian hospitality.

Amongst uppermost are Dizin, Tochal, Shemshak, and Darbandsar, all situated within some 100 kilometers of the capital city and up to international standards.

AFM/