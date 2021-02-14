Iran’s Book of the Year Awards announces nominees in literature category

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 38th Iran’s Book of the Year Awards have announced the nominees in the literature category.

The categories include the subsections of Literary Criticism, Classical Literature, Non-Persian Literature and Arabic Literature.

Nominees in the Literary Criticism section include Maria Nikolajeva’s “Aesthetic Approaches to Children’s Literature: An Introduction” translated into Persian by Mehdi Hejvani, Amanda Boulter’s “Writing Fiction: Creative and Critical Approaches” translated into Persian by Anisa Raufi, John Frow’s “Genre” translated into Persian by Leila Mirsafian, Edward Hirsch’s “How to Read a Poem: And Fall in Love with Poetry” translated into Persian by Mojtaba Veisi and Terry Eagleton’s “The Event of Literature” translated into Persian by Mashiyat Alai.

“Stylistics through Persian Prose and Poetry” by Paul Simpson and Fatemeh Kordchegini and “An Introduction to Contemporary American Poetry” by Kamran Ahmadgoli and Bahdor Baqeri are also competing in this category.

Over five books, including “Epic of Musayyebnameh”, are competing in the Classical Literature section.

The above book is about Musayyeb ibn Qaqa Khazai, a companion of Imam Ali (AS) and his sons Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (AS).

The book written by Mohammad-Baqai Vars Bukhari and Abu Taher Tarsusi has been translated and corrected by Milad Jafarpur. The Mahmud Afshar Foundation is the publisher of the book.

In the Non-Persian Literature section, a Persian translation of Russian writer Andrei Bely’s novel “Petersburg” by Farzaneh Taheri is among the nominees. It is a symbolist work that arguably foreshadows James Joyce’s modernist ambitions.

Olga Tokarczuk’s “Flights” translated into Persian by Fariba Arjmand, Titus Muller’s “Nighteye” translated into Persian by Hossein Tehrani, Richard Powers’ “The Overstory” translated into Persian Arash Hushangifar, and Josh Malerman’s “Bird Box: Don’t Open Your Eyes” translated into Persian by Mohammad-Hossein Esmaeilzadeh have also been nominated in this category.

“The Spike” written by Arnaud De Borchgrave and Robert Moss is also another contender in this section. It has been rendered into Persian by Mahmud Behforuzi.

Nominees in the Arabic Literature section are Mustafa Badawi’s “A Critical Introduction to Modern Arabic Poetry” translated into Persian by Rahim Kushesh and A. R. Sharkawi’s “The Journey of Uprising” translated into Persian by Gholamreza Emami.

Winners receive their awards from the Iranian president every year during a special ceremony, which is organized by his office.

Photo: Iran’s Book of the Year Award.

