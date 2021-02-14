French publisher Gallimard releases anthology of short Persian love stories

TEHRAN – Gallimard, a leading French book publisher in Paris, has released an anthology of contemporary Persian short love stories in a book entitled “Amours Persanes”.

Julie Duvigneau and Masumeh Lahidji have selected and translated the stories for the collection, which carries a preface by the late French filmmaker and writer Jean-Claude Carrière and an introduction by Iranian writer Nasim Vahabi.

Bringing together seventeen contemporary authors of Persian origin from across the world, this collection offers a range of short stories in forms of filial love, divine love, tyrannical love, broken love, youthful love, love of art and sport, and, above all, love as resistance.

Among the writers are Hushang Moradi Kermani, Mehrnush Mazraei, Fereshteh Molavi, Amir-Hossein Cheheltan, Shahriar Mandanipur, Gita Gorgani, Nahal Tajaddod and Javad Javaheri.

The book also contains stories by Fariba Vafi, Namdar Nasser, Nasim Vahabi, Peyman Esmaeili, Maria Tabrizpur, Alireza Gholami, Amir Khodaverdi, Ahmad Hassanzadeh and Nasim Marashi.

“This anthology is an invitation to a literary journey, during which these eight women and nine men tell their vision of love, in all its diversity,” the publisher wrote in a short introduction to the book.

It took three years for the book to be prepared for publication, and thirteen stories of the collection have never before been published.

Photo: Front cover of Gallimard’s new book “Amours Persanes” containing French translations of 17 contemporary Iranian writers’ short love stories.

