Photographer of Islamic Revolution figures Reza Hushvar dies at 72 

TEHRAN – Photographer Reza Hushvar, who was best known for his photos of Islamic Revolution figures, has passed away after a heart attack. He was 72.

He died at his home in Tehran after returning from the Wednesday rally to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Persian service of FNA quoting Hushvar’s son, writer Hamid Davudabadi, reported on Sunday.

“He was a great artist whose photos of Imam Khomeini and numerous revolution figures and soldiers during the Sacred Defense [1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war] will never be forgotten,” he said.

Hushvar was the owner of Quds Atelier located near Tehran’s Baharestan Square. He used to attend Imam Khomeini’s occasional meetings with people to take photos.

In the early days after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he also was present during Friday prayers every week to take shots of the revolution figures.

He then offered the photos at his atelier, which was the haunt of supporters of the revolution.

“He did this work due to his love of the revolution rather than for its financial benefits,” photographer Bahram Mohammadifard said.

Photo: Photographer Reza Hushvar in an undated photo.

