Traditional restaurants inaugurated in Semnan

TEHRAN – Two traditional restaurants, and a recreational tourist complex were inaugurated on Sunday within the historical core of the north-central city of Semnan.

Developing tourism infrastructure in the historical core of the city could lay the ground to attract more tourists and holidaymakers, which could lead to economic prosperity in the region, the provincial tourism chief has said.

With an area of 357 hectares, the historical structure of Semnan is one of the oldest and most important ones of its kind in the country, which includes monuments from the Ilkhanid period (1256–1353) to the Qajar era (1789–1925).

Although the country is facing several problems and issues due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the tourism sector of Semnan province has not stopped its development plans so far, Mehdi Jamal announced.

A total budget of 120 billion rials ($2.8 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the traditional restaurants, which generate job opportunities for 63 people, the official added.

Furthermore, a budget of 20 billion rials ($476,000) has been allocated to the tourist complex, which has been granted the first-ever agritourism permit issued in the province, he explained.

Enriched with a colorful and yet healthy diversity of dishes that are peculiar to various regions of this country, Iranian food is highly popular in the east and the west for its freshness and deliciousness. The Persian kitchen can retain its uniqueness by preparing meals within a range of subtle and yet contrasting flavors, such as a combination of sweet and sour or mild and rarely, spicy.

Travel insiders say that many people enjoy trying traditional dishes, or local foods when traveling to a new destination. So, if you are among this group, Iran will be an amazing choice for your next vacation.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

The history of Semnan dates back to ancient Iran when the city was part of the Median Empire. At the time of the Achaemenid Empire of Persia, Semnan was a magnificent city. After the attack of Alexander, Semnan became famous as Koomesh. The great era of the prosperity of this city began after the advent of the Parthian Empire.

Due to its location, which was on the traffic center of the north, south, east, and west, Semnan had always been the subject of a struggle for power in the Sassanid period. In the Sassanid and post-Islamic periods, the city was the basis of central governments in the area.

