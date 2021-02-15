Production of copper cathode up 13% in 10 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iran’s production of the copper cathode has increased 13 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 –January 19, 2021), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The country has produced 231,113 tons of copper cathode during the ten-month period of this year.

The periodical reports and statistics indicate that Iran’s metals sector is progressing both in terms of production and export despite the limitations imposed by the U.S. sanctions.

The country’s copper industry is moving forward noticeably, as some outstanding projects are implemented.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020) despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

A senior official at Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran’s largest metals and mining holding, has said that the value of exports for main copper products reached more than $1 billion over the past year.

The country has posted outstanding figures in terms of copper cathode production and export.

Copper cathode is the primary raw material input for the production of copper rod for the wire and cable industry.

According to the data released by the National Iranian Copper Industry Company, the value of Iran’s copper cathode exports reached $419 million during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21, 2020), which was 26 percent more than the figure projected for this period,

Meanwhile, the production of the copper cathode has increased six percent during the first half of this year, compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Copper cathode output hit 139,899 tons in the first six months of the present year, while the predicted figure was 130,015 tons.

Production of copper cathode, which stood at 250,000 tons in the past Iranian calendar year, is planned to reach 280,000 tons in the present year.

