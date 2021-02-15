Lidice Exhibition of Fine Arts honors Iranian children

TEHRAN – Members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) have won prizes at the 48th International Children’s Exhibition of Fine Arts Lidice in Czech, the IIDCYA announced on Monday.

Ratin Eteqad won a medal in the painting section and Mahta Abed received a medal in the photography section.

Ali Ashrafi and Melisa Razavi received honorable mentions in the painting section, while Azam Azimi and Shadi Esmaeilnia received honorable mentions in the photography section.

The International Children’s Exhibition of Fine Arts Lidice (ICEFA Lidice) was established in 1967 to commemorate the child victims from the Czech village of Lidice murdered by the German Nazis, as well as all other children who have died in wars.

Although national initially, the exhibition went international in 1973 and since then it has become well known among children and teachers not only in the country but also literally all over the world.

In recent years, more than 25,000 very good works of art by children have come regularly not only from the Czech and Slovak republics but also from some 60 to 70 other countries, including such distant ones as China, India, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Photo: A painting by an 8-year-old Iranian boy, Ratin Eeteqad, received a medal at the 48th International Children’s Exhibition of Fine Arts Lidice in Czech.

