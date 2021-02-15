Qatari, Iranian FMs hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN - Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry media office, Zarif elaborated on Tehran’s opposition to the policy of bullying and compulsion. He also insisted on the need for cooperation between regional states to settle problems to reach security arrangements.

The chief Qatari diplomat led a delegation to Iran. He also held talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

Relations between Iran and Qatar has been growing in recent years. Qatar has already announced it is ready to mediate between Iran and the U.S. to revitalize the JCPOA. “The State of Qatar is working on de-escalation through a political and diplomatic process to return to the nuclear agreement,” the Qatari chief diplomat said, according to Reuters.

The remarks by Qatar’s foreign minister came after with U.S. Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

PA/PA

