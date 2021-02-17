Chris Priestley series “Tales of Terror” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of English writer Chris Priestley’s series “Tales of Terror” has recently been published by Peydayesh Publications in Tehran.

The series, which includes “Uncle Montague”, “The Black Ship” and “Tunnel’s Mouth”, has been translated into Persian by Sima Taqavi.

This spine-tingling, thrill-packed novel has more than enough fear-factor for the most ardent fan of scary stories.



Uncle Montague lives alone in a big house, but regular visits from his nephew, Edward, give him the opportunity to recount some of the most frightening stories he knows. As each tale unfolds, it becomes clear that something sinister is in the air. From the account of a curious boy who intrudes on Old Mother Tallow’s garden to a shy girl’s ghostly encounter during an innocent game of hide-and-seek, a pattern emerges of young lives gone awry in the most terrifying of ways. Young Edward begins to wonder just how Uncle Montague knows all these ghastly tales, and ultimately discovers that his mysterious uncle’s life has a darker side than he ever imagined.

“The Black Ship” is a follow-up to “Uncle Montague”. This is another creepy middle-grade story collection with a chilling frame. This time, the stories are all tales of the sea: pirates and plagues and storms aplenty.

When Ethan and Cathy fall ill during a storm, their father must leave them to fetch the doctor, but they are not alone for long. A sailor comes begging for shelter. So, the children agree to let him sit out the throes of the storm as they listen to his grisly tales. But something about the man puts Ethan on edge, and he is anxious for the storm to blow over, their father to return and the long night to come to an end.

Storms whistling through the sails, evil pirates pacing the floorboards, and of course, a haunted ship of ghostly beings.

A boy is put on a train by his stepmother in the book “Tunnel’s Mouth” to make his first journey on his own. But soon that journey turns out to be more of a challenge than anyone could have imagined as the train stalls at the mouth of a tunnel and a mysterious woman in white helps the boy while away the hours by telling him stories, stories with a difference.

Chris Priestley is both a writer and an illustrator. He has published several works of fiction and nonfiction for young readers. He lives with his family in Norfolk, England.

Photo: This combination photo show front covers of Chris Priestley’s series “Tales of Terror”.

RM/MMS/YAW

