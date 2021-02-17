Coronavirus: Carpet Museum of Iran reopens to visitors

TEHRAN - After months of closure due to coronavirus, the Carpet Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran once again opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday.

Tens of individuals, researchers, and holidaymakers sized the opportunity to tour the museum, which is chockfull of magnificent, rare, and historical rugs, carpets, kilims, and pictorial rugs.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with 16 petals as seen from above, a complex star form, or a quatrefoil with pointed lobes.

Medallion carpet is any floor covering on which the decoration is dominated by a single symmetrical centerpiece, such as a star-shaped, circular, quatrefoil, or octagonal figure.

The name, however, is sometimes also given to a carpet on which the decoration consists of several forms of this kind or even of rows of medallion figures.

AFM/