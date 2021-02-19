Book on modern Persian children’s poetry published in Turkey

TEHRAN – A book on modern Persian children’s poetry has recently been published in Istanbul, Turkey.

Melek Gedic, a research assistant at the Department of Persian Language and Literature of Ardahan University, is the author of “Contemporary Iranian Children’s Poetry” (Cagdas Iran Cocuk Siiri) released by Demavend Publications in Istanbul.

“It is remarkable that although children’s poetry has an important place in children’s literature in Iran, there has not been any study on this subject in our country,” the author said after the release of the book.

“It is hoped that this study will improve the recognition of Iranian children’s poetry in our country, and understanding of the development process of contemporary Iranian poetry in post-revolution Iran,” she remarked.

Demavend has previously published “Omar Khayyam: His Life, Thought, Works and Rubaiyat” (Omer Hayyam: Hayati, Dusuncesi, Eserleri ve Rubaileri).

The book has been written by Professor of Persian literature Ali Güzelyüz of Istanbul University.

The book contains over 250 poems by Khayyam translated into Turkish by Guzelyuz.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through a translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam by the English writer Edward Fitzgerald.

The publisher has also released the Safarnameh (“Book of Travel”), the most-celebrated prose work of the Persian poet and mystic Abu Muin Naser-e Khusraw al-Marvazi al-Qubadiyani, known as Naser-e Khusraw who lived during the eleventh century.

It is a diary describing his seven-year journey through Syria and Palestine.

Books by numerous Iranian literati, including Sohrab Sepehri and Forugh Farrokhzad are also among other books published by the publisher.

