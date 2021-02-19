What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition underway at Aria Gallery displaying sculptor Azar Sheikh Bahaeddin’s latest collection named “Masks”.

The exhibit will be running until March 2 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Sculpture

* Khak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Masud Akhavanjam.



The exhibition entitled “Idiosyncrasy” will run until March 17 at the gallery located at 1 Jila St. off Basiri St, Qolhak crossing.



Painting

* Shalman Gallery is displaying Tufan Arfa’s latest painting collection “Before the Rain” in an exhibition running until February 24.

The gallery can be found at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Paintings by a large group of artists, including Fatemeh Ahankar, Roya Mazruei, Ali Saeidi, Mina Qahramani, Zeinab Azizian, and Monireh Samiei, are on view an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until March 11 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.



Photo/video

* Shaahin Esfandiari is showcasing his latest photo and videos in an exhibition at Silk Road Gallery.

The exhibit named “Ride” will run until March 10 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Video/installation

* Videos and sets of installation art by Anita Hashemi-Moqaddam are on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Epidemis” will continue until March 10 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Sormeh Arab is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit will run until March 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Tile

* A collection of tiles on the theme of Haft Seen by Manijeh Nuri is on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Phoenix” will run until February 24 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Shokufeh Khorramrudi and Taba Fajrak are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 12 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* A group of artists, including Kian Vatan, Kaveh Namegh, Farhad Mafuz, Masid Keshmiri, Ramin Hafizi, and Savalan Jamaati, is displaying their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Ghalagh” will run until March 12 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

MMS