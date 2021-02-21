Iranian sprinter Taftian wins gold at French championships

TEHRAN – Hassan Taftian claimed a gold medal at the French championships held in Miramas Saturday night.

The Iranian sprinter finished in the first place in the 60 meters event with a time of 6.62 seconds.

French sprinters Mouhamadou Fall (6.64) and Amaury Golitin (6.64) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Taftian, fastest Iranian man, won a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 100-meter by hitting the national record of 10.03 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris in August 2019.